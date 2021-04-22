Expanse Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33,274.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $33,274.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Expanse has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,122.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,163.03 or 0.04403332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.49 or 0.00446817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $723.45 or 0.01472741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.95 or 0.00620795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.00420870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00053861 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00252547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

