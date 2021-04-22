Exponent (EXPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXPO opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.22. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

