Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth about $247,242,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,421,000 after purchasing an additional 281,193 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 146,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,302,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,371 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

