extraDNA Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $366,871.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,694.03 or 1.00301895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00036848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.62 or 0.00536733 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.29 or 0.01046381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.00367726 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00140412 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003762 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.