F.N.B. Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FNB. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

FNB opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 553,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

