Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,918 shares of company stock worth $457,346,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.03.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $300.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,092,797. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.14 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $857.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.24 and a 200-day moving average of $274.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

