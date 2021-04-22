Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $301.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $858.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.14 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,918 shares of company stock worth $457,346,443 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

