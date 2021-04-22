Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Sets New 12-Month High at $537.54

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $537.54 and last traded at $537.54, with a volume of 2123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $527.64.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $487.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,305,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

