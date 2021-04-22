Fairfax Financial (FFH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$25.56 per share for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion.

FFH opened at C$562.00 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$319.37 and a one year high of C$580.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$544.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$468.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$630.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

