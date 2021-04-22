Fairfax Financial (FRFHF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

FRFHF stock opened at $450.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.84 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $223.52 and a 52-week high of $463.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

FRFHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

