Falcon Project (FNT) Market Capitalization Tops $6.68 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Falcon Project has a market cap of $6.68 million and $120,936.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00274899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025510 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.38 or 0.00990116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,520.88 or 0.99987138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00620662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

