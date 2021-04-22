Falcon Project Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $98,432.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00064619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00269721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.23 or 0.01060624 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.09 or 0.00685107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,042.22 or 1.00268638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

