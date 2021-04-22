Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 15,840 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 108,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 722.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,678. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $62.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

