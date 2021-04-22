Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 5,576 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.66. 1,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,377. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

