Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 10,799 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,264. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

