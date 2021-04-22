Falcon Wealth Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.76. 135,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,231,574. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

