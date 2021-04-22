Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases 6,282 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

SCZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.76. 18,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,843. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24.

