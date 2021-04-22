Falconswap (FSW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.43 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $17.43 million and $671,928.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00068130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00094265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.10 or 0.00698870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.64 or 0.08346593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00048012 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

FSW is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

