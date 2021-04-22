FantasyGold (FGC) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 42.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $213,872.14 and $4.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00062815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.00284885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004014 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027021 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.06 or 0.00971488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.00674563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,886.25 or 0.99857915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

