Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8,250.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8,250.00 and last traded at $8,200.00, with a volume of 72 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,150.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7,739.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,873.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $167.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.25 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 25.35%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.