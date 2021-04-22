fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,590 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03.

About fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

