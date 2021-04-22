Feathercoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $43,424.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $43,424.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013107 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 79.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

