Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $1.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.36. 19,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

