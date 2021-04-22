Federated Hermes (FHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Federated Hermes to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of FHI stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $264,513.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,523.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.