Feellike (FLL) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Feellike has a market cap of $17,300.47 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Feellike coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

