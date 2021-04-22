Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 407.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $153.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,177. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.01 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of -846.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.54.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

