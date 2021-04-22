Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.

FITB stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.