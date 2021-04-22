Financial Analysis: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) & Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $132.74 million 4.32 $25.26 million $6.20 13.27 Independent Bank Group $731.11 million 4.40 $192.74 million $5.08 14.67

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Cambridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cambridge Bancorp and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Independent Bank Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $68.33, suggesting a potential downside of 16.97%. Independent Bank Group has a consensus price target of $56.75, suggesting a potential downside of 23.84%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 16.43% 11.02% 1.09% Independent Bank Group 27.32% 8.68% 1.29%

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Cambridge Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 banking offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 93 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

