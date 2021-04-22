Financial Analysis: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) vs. Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

62.3% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coeur Mining and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -34.20% 5.56% 2.69% Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and Sandstorm Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $711.50 million 3.30 -$341.20 million ($0.25) -38.56 Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 17.06 $16.40 million $0.09 86.78

Sandstorm Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coeur Mining and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 4 4 0 2.50 Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67

Coeur Mining currently has a consensus price target of $8.69, suggesting a potential downside of 9.88%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $13.26, suggesting a potential upside of 69.80%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Coeur Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company also owns interests in the Crown and Sterling projects located in southern Nevada; and the La Preciosa project located in Mexico. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party refiners, smelters, and off-take customers. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.