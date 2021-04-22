Financial Contrast: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aurora Mobile and KLDiscovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00

KLDiscovery has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.71%. Given KLDiscovery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -32.00% -37.58% -19.00% KLDiscovery -19.62% -35.43% -8.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and KLDiscovery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 3.00 -$15.78 million N/A N/A KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.16 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.69

Aurora Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KLDiscovery beats Aurora Mobile on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection. The company also provides application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

