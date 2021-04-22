Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires 134,282 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 472.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,282 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 121,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HTRB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.71. 43,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,890. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

