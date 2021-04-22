Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Buys 43,028 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 811.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,028 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned 1.21% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP remained flat at $$42.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.