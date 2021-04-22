Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Buys 8,369 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $19,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.92. 27,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $103.78.

