Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.33. 15,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,406. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41.

