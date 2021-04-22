Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.78. 25,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,020. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.