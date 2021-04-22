Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,331. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $37.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

