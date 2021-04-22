Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises 1.4% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 278.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.90. 1,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,560. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.15. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $102.56 and a 1-year high of $181.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.