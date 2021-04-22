Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 2,759 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.39. 2,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.92 and a 12-month high of $139.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.