Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 865 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,905. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $231.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.