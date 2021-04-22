FintruX Network (FTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42,807.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $42,807.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00069417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00094471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00709525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.22 or 0.07945949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00049562 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

