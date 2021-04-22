FIO Protocol (FIO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.24 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $61.38 million and $8.24 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 35% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000994 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002605 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 754,097,760 coins and its circulating supply is 231,684,098 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

