Fire Lotto Price Up 37.6% Over Last 7 Days (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $191,233.90 and $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 37.6% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

