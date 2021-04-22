Firo (FIRO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.11 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $11.75 or 0.00021392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $138.39 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,909.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.05 or 0.04773423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.80 or 0.00520501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $957.11 or 0.01743085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.71 or 0.00706098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.97 or 0.00549943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00066804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.45 or 0.00447015 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.10 or 0.00251509 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,781,126 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

