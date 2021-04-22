First Command Bank Invests $2.98 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Command Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $614.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.77. The firm has a market cap of $382.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $275.40 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.