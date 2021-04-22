First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

First Community has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Community stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,698. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCCO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

