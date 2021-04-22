First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.
First Community has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Community stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,698. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FCCO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.
About First Community
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
