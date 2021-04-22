First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Shares of FCCO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.06. 12,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,621. The firm has a market cap of $143.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

