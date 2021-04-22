First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,985.41

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,985.41 ($39.00) and traded as low as GBX 2,795 ($36.52). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,915 ($38.08), with a volume of 18,689 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,698.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,985.41. The stock has a market cap of £807.95 million and a PE ratio of 56.38.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.