First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,985.41

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,985.41 ($39.00) and traded as low as GBX 2,795 ($36.52). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,915 ($38.08), with a volume of 18,689 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,698.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,985.41. The stock has a market cap of £807.95 million and a PE ratio of 56.38.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

