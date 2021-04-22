First Horizon Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 824 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 836% compared to the typical daily volume of 88 put options.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.69 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,558 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $21,395,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.