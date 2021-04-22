First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR):

4/21/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

4/15/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

4/9/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

4/8/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

3/31/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

NYSE:FR opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 695,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 147,040 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 215,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

