First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

Shares of INBK traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

INBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

